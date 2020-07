Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool garage

This home is Model Home Perfect! Split Open Floor plan with WOW Entryway, Lots of Tile in Traffic Areas, Wood on Living room and Formal Dining. 4 bedrooms + game room. 10 ft Ceilings and Beautiful Ceiling Fans. Tile Counter-tops in Huge Open Kitchen. Built in Microwave. Big Pantry. Breakfast Bar plus Nook. Custom Adjustable Media Niche, Surround Sound plus Speakers. Pebble Finish Play Pool plus Grassy Area. 3 Car Garage. Large Laundry room... Quaint Little Pond at Entryway.