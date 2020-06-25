All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 990 E Sheffield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
990 E Sheffield Ave
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

990 E Sheffield Ave

990 East Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
The Provinces
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

990 East Sheffield Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1435 Sq. Ft. Home in Chandler - 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1435 Sq. Ft. Single Level Home with Attached 2 Car Garage. Located in the Gated Community of Knox Landing in Chandler. Access to great Community Pool. Extra Large Kichen with Island opens to good size living room. Large Bedrooms and Master with Master Bath. Back yard for entertaining.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Holding Deposit equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
Not accepting pets of any kind.
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4791208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 E Sheffield Ave have any available units?
990 E Sheffield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 990 E Sheffield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
990 E Sheffield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 E Sheffield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 990 E Sheffield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 990 E Sheffield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 990 E Sheffield Ave offers parking.
Does 990 E Sheffield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 E Sheffield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 E Sheffield Ave have a pool?
Yes, 990 E Sheffield Ave has a pool.
Does 990 E Sheffield Ave have accessible units?
No, 990 E Sheffield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 990 E Sheffield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 E Sheffield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 990 E Sheffield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 990 E Sheffield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College