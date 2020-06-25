990 E Sheffield Ave

Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1435 Sq. Ft. Home in Chandler - 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1435 Sq. Ft. Single Level Home with Attached 2 Car Garage. Located in the Gated Community of Knox Landing in Chandler. Access to great Community Pool. Extra Large Kichen with Island opens to good size living room. Large Bedrooms and Master with Master Bath. Back yard for entertaining.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Holding Deposit equal to one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

Not accepting pets of any kind.

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



