965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL

Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home Located Near Riggs and McQueen - Beautiful gated community with a lake. This stunning 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is located near Riggs and McQueen surrounded by parks and play areas for the children. This home has upgraded floor tile, maple cabinets, and a spacious backyard. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**



This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.



(RLNE3060581)