All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL

965 East Runaway Bay Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

965 East Runaway Bay Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home Located Near Riggs and McQueen - Beautiful gated community with a lake. This stunning 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is located near Riggs and McQueen surrounded by parks and play areas for the children. This home has upgraded floor tile, maple cabinets, and a spacious backyard. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

(RLNE3060581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL have any available units?
965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL currently offering any rent specials?
965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL is pet friendly.
Does 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL offer parking?
No, 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL does not offer parking.
Does 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL have a pool?
No, 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL does not have a pool.
Does 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL have accessible units?
No, 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 E. RUNAWAY BAY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College