950 North Criss Street

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single lever spacious house, located in Fulton Home's desirable Cottonwood community. Newer carpet installed in 2017. Stainless appliances, refrigerator included! Walk to local parks and award winning Kyrene schools, short distance to highway (101 and SanTan 202) and shopping mall. The open floor plan features four bedrooms, two full baths, and formal living and dining areas. Spacious family room with cozy brick fireplace. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.



NO cat, only one small dog under 40 lbs is allowed. NO smoking! No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1650 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee if any.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.