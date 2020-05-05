All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 950 North Criss Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
950 North Criss Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

950 North Criss Street

950 North Criss Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

950 North Criss Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single lever spacious house, located in Fulton Home's desirable Cottonwood community. Newer carpet installed in 2017. Stainless appliances, refrigerator included! Walk to local parks and award winning Kyrene schools, short distance to highway (101 and SanTan 202) and shopping mall. The open floor plan features four bedrooms, two full baths, and formal living and dining areas. Spacious family room with cozy brick fireplace. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.

NO cat, only one small dog under 40 lbs is allowed. NO smoking! No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1650 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee if any.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 North Criss Street have any available units?
950 North Criss Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 North Criss Street have?
Some of 950 North Criss Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 North Criss Street currently offering any rent specials?
950 North Criss Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 North Criss Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 North Criss Street is pet friendly.
Does 950 North Criss Street offer parking?
No, 950 North Criss Street does not offer parking.
Does 950 North Criss Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 North Criss Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 North Criss Street have a pool?
No, 950 North Criss Street does not have a pool.
Does 950 North Criss Street have accessible units?
No, 950 North Criss Street does not have accessible units.
Does 950 North Criss Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 North Criss Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College