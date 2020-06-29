All apartments in Chandler
946 W ZION Way

946 Zion Way · No Longer Available
Location

946 Zion Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Luxury home in Echelon of Ocotillo. Owners went above and beyond with custom Upgrades throughout! Down stairs has very open floor plan with Wood Grain Tile. The gourmet kitchen offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Cabinetry, and Beautiful Granite counters w/ tiled backsplash. 1 bedroom and a full bath downstairs too! Upstairs there is a Large Loft and the other 3 large bedrooms. Master suite has a Fully upgraded 5 piece bath including deep garden tub and walk-in shower with a sitting area. Other upgrades include Upgraded lighting, upgraded carpet, Water Softener, Reverse Osmosis, and so MUCH MORE. Landscaped backyard, Ceiling fans, and custom blinds are all coming this week! This Gated lake Community has Community pool, Walking Paths, Parks as well as all Ocotillo offers!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 W ZION Way have any available units?
946 W ZION Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 W ZION Way have?
Some of 946 W ZION Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 W ZION Way currently offering any rent specials?
946 W ZION Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 W ZION Way pet-friendly?
No, 946 W ZION Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 946 W ZION Way offer parking?
Yes, 946 W ZION Way offers parking.
Does 946 W ZION Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 W ZION Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 W ZION Way have a pool?
Yes, 946 W ZION Way has a pool.
Does 946 W ZION Way have accessible units?
No, 946 W ZION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 946 W ZION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 W ZION Way has units with dishwashers.

