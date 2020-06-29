946 W ZION Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful Luxury home in Echelon of Ocotillo. Owners went above and beyond with custom Upgrades throughout! Down stairs has very open floor plan with Wood Grain Tile. The gourmet kitchen offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Cabinetry, and Beautiful Granite counters w/ tiled backsplash. 1 bedroom and a full bath downstairs too! Upstairs there is a Large Loft and the other 3 large bedrooms. Master suite has a Fully upgraded 5 piece bath including deep garden tub and walk-in shower with a sitting area. Other upgrades include Upgraded lighting, upgraded carpet, Water Softener, Reverse Osmosis, and so MUCH MORE. Landscaped backyard, Ceiling fans, and custom blinds are all coming this week! This Gated lake Community has Community pool, Walking Paths, Parks as well as all Ocotillo offers!!