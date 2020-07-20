All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

918 W Yellowstone Way

918 W Yellowstone Wy · No Longer Available
Location

918 W Yellowstone Wy, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED!!! Area's newest gated community. Home seats on a upgraded lot with no one to look into your backyard. Most of living space on the first floor with two bedrooms downstairs and upstairs with one bedroom, bathroom and loft for privacy & separation. In fact all bedrooms are completely split from each other. Gourmet kitchen with Expresso Maple Cabinet, Stainless Steele, expansive River-White Slab Counter and Single Stainless Steele Sink. All the bathrooms are well appointed, especially highly upgraded Master Bathroom with Bathtub set into a slab of granite and design tiles for the shower. Abundant amount of Recessed Lights makes the space neat, modern and open. Sliding Doors in Greatroom, beautifully designed modern Railing, Tankless Water & Water System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 W Yellowstone Way have any available units?
918 W Yellowstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 W Yellowstone Way have?
Some of 918 W Yellowstone Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 W Yellowstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
918 W Yellowstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 W Yellowstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 918 W Yellowstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 918 W Yellowstone Way offer parking?
No, 918 W Yellowstone Way does not offer parking.
Does 918 W Yellowstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 W Yellowstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 W Yellowstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 918 W Yellowstone Way has a pool.
Does 918 W Yellowstone Way have accessible units?
No, 918 W Yellowstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 918 W Yellowstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 W Yellowstone Way has units with dishwashers.
