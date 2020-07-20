918 W Yellowstone Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED!!! Area's newest gated community. Home seats on a upgraded lot with no one to look into your backyard. Most of living space on the first floor with two bedrooms downstairs and upstairs with one bedroom, bathroom and loft for privacy & separation. In fact all bedrooms are completely split from each other. Gourmet kitchen with Expresso Maple Cabinet, Stainless Steele, expansive River-White Slab Counter and Single Stainless Steele Sink. All the bathrooms are well appointed, especially highly upgraded Master Bathroom with Bathtub set into a slab of granite and design tiles for the shower. Abundant amount of Recessed Lights makes the space neat, modern and open. Sliding Doors in Greatroom, beautifully designed modern Railing, Tankless Water & Water System.