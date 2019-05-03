All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 914 Christine Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
914 Christine Place
Last updated September 19 2019 at 8:17 PM

914 Christine Place

914 E Christine Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

914 E Christine Pl, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Location and a Beautiful home!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath nicely situated within a private gated Community with open spaced parks and playground nearby. This home is close to Everything!!! Features a Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Arched Doorways, Bull-nose Corners, Ceiling Fans, Separate Family and Formal Dining Rooms, Separate Laundry Room on 2nd Floor with washer/dryer included ,Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Over sized Soaking Tub and Shower in Master Bathroom. The backyard is cozy with a covered patio and landscaping. 2 Car Garage. Not to miss!No pet's allowed. Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Christine Place have any available units?
914 Christine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Christine Place have?
Some of 914 Christine Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Christine Place currently offering any rent specials?
914 Christine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Christine Place pet-friendly?
No, 914 Christine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 914 Christine Place offer parking?
Yes, 914 Christine Place offers parking.
Does 914 Christine Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Christine Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Christine Place have a pool?
No, 914 Christine Place does not have a pool.
Does 914 Christine Place have accessible units?
No, 914 Christine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Christine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Christine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College