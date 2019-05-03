914 Christine Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great Location and a Beautiful home!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath nicely situated within a private gated Community with open spaced parks and playground nearby. This home is close to Everything!!! Features a Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Arched Doorways, Bull-nose Corners, Ceiling Fans, Separate Family and Formal Dining Rooms, Separate Laundry Room on 2nd Floor with washer/dryer included ,Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Over sized Soaking Tub and Shower in Master Bathroom. The backyard is cozy with a covered patio and landscaping. 2 Car Garage. Not to miss!No pet's allowed. Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.