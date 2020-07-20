All apartments in Chandler
912 East Baylor Lane
Last updated July 8 2019 at 1:28 AM

912 East Baylor Lane

912 East Baylor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

912 East Baylor Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 East Baylor Lane have any available units?
912 East Baylor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 912 East Baylor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
912 East Baylor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 East Baylor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 East Baylor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 912 East Baylor Lane offer parking?
No, 912 East Baylor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 912 East Baylor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 East Baylor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 East Baylor Lane have a pool?
No, 912 East Baylor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 912 East Baylor Lane have accessible units?
No, 912 East Baylor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 912 East Baylor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 East Baylor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 East Baylor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 East Baylor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
