Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

90 S PINEVIEW Place

90 South Pineview Place · (480) 886-2032
Location

90 South Pineview Place, Chandler, AZ 85226
Driftwood Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1676 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in a Highly Desirable Driftwood Ranch community with soaring ceilings and spacious living room leading into cozy kitchen and family room. Recently painted interior. Granite counter tops in Kitchen and Bath, NO Carpet. New Modern Flooring in all bedrooms and family room. Walk able distance from Intel, close to all freeways I-10,101,202, and Chandler Fashion Mall/ entertainment venues. Great Kyrene School District. This home has it all. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 S PINEVIEW Place have any available units?
90 S PINEVIEW Place has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 S PINEVIEW Place have?
Some of 90 S PINEVIEW Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 S PINEVIEW Place currently offering any rent specials?
90 S PINEVIEW Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 S PINEVIEW Place pet-friendly?
No, 90 S PINEVIEW Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 90 S PINEVIEW Place offer parking?
No, 90 S PINEVIEW Place does not offer parking.
Does 90 S PINEVIEW Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 S PINEVIEW Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 S PINEVIEW Place have a pool?
No, 90 S PINEVIEW Place does not have a pool.
Does 90 S PINEVIEW Place have accessible units?
No, 90 S PINEVIEW Place does not have accessible units.
Does 90 S PINEVIEW Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 S PINEVIEW Place has units with dishwashers.
