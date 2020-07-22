90 S PINEVIEW Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in a Highly Desirable Driftwood Ranch community with soaring ceilings and spacious living room leading into cozy kitchen and family room. Recently painted interior. Granite counter tops in Kitchen and Bath, NO Carpet. New Modern Flooring in all bedrooms and family room. Walk able distance from Intel, close to all freeways I-10,101,202, and Chandler Fashion Mall/ entertainment venues. Great Kyrene School District. This home has it all. Must see!!