860 S Rio Drive

New Kitchen, Flooring & Paint with one bed room Down Stairs. Wont last long. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: THE HAVEN



PAINTED INSIDE & OUT. FOYER,LIVING RM, DINING & KITCHEN ARE ALL TILED IN 16' WHITE TILES. LOFT WAS CONVERTED TO 4TH BEDROOM WITH A PRIVATE FULL BATH. 3RD BEDROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS NEXT TO FULL BATH. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. TERRIFIC LARGE, COVERED PATIO CONNECTS BOTH SETS OF PATIO DOORS FROM KITCHEN TO DINING RM. WONDERFUL LAYOUT FOR DAY CARE. NEXT TO COMMUNITY PARK! EASY WALK TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS.



Cross Streets: PECOS & MIDWAY BETWEEN MCQUEEN & COOPER Directions: MCQUEEN TO PECOS,E TO CANAL,N TO TARA,E TO RIO DR,S TO HOUSE AT BEND IN ROAD (NEXT TO PARK).



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE5321657)