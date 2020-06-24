All apartments in Chandler
860 N MADRID Lane

860 North Madrid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

860 North Madrid Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PERFECT 4 BEDROOM HOME IN CHANDLER, IN THE BEST LOCATION.BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET SPACE AND PANTRY. LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, WITH FORMAL DINING AREA AND EAT IN KITCHEN. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. PRIVATE PEBBLE TEC POOL . Artificial Turf in the backyard and LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. GREAT SCHOOLS, CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS. 1 year lease required. Security Deposit of $1999 required with the first month rent. if you are interested. If pets are approved there will be an additional $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 N MADRID Lane have any available units?
860 N MADRID Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 N MADRID Lane have?
Some of 860 N MADRID Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 N MADRID Lane currently offering any rent specials?
860 N MADRID Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 N MADRID Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 N MADRID Lane is pet friendly.
Does 860 N MADRID Lane offer parking?
No, 860 N MADRID Lane does not offer parking.
Does 860 N MADRID Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 N MADRID Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 N MADRID Lane have a pool?
Yes, 860 N MADRID Lane has a pool.
Does 860 N MADRID Lane have accessible units?
No, 860 N MADRID Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 860 N MADRID Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 N MADRID Lane has units with dishwashers.
