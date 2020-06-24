860 N MADRID Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PERFECT 4 BEDROOM HOME IN CHANDLER, IN THE BEST LOCATION.BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET SPACE AND PANTRY. LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, WITH FORMAL DINING AREA AND EAT IN KITCHEN. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. PRIVATE PEBBLE TEC POOL . Artificial Turf in the backyard and LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. GREAT SCHOOLS, CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS. 1 year lease required. Security Deposit of $1999 required with the first month rent. if you are interested. If pets are approved there will be an additional $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet.