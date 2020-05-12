856 E Jacob St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81f6501057 ---- Newer Upgraded Chandler Home In Quiet Gated Community Of Nicholas Point. Kitchen Area w/ Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, Lots of Counter Space and Dark Wood Cabinetry, Which Opens Up To The Large Great Room or Family Room Area. Stainless Steel Appliances! Fridge Not Pictured, But Can Be Provided If You Would Like. Arcadia Sliding Doors to Covered Patio and Nicely Landscaped Back Yard w/ Artificial Grass Area For Easy Maintenance. Ceiling Fans, and North/South Exposure Provide Cool Comfort. Master Features Dual Sinks, Separate Shower & Tub, and Large Walk-In Closet w/ Shelving. Large Upstairs Loft Area. Extended Length & Width Garage has Storage Space, and Water Softening System. Upgraded Flooring Includes Large Tiles, Wood Laminate, and Upgraded Carpeting Throughout. Nestled within Easy Access to Loop 202, 101, and AZ-87, Surrounded by Community Green Belts, and Close to Chandler Fashion Center. 2.5 car garage. Available August 1st!!!



Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage