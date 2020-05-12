All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

856 E Jacob St

856 East Jacob Street · No Longer Available
Location

856 East Jacob Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81f6501057 ---- Newer Upgraded Chandler Home In Quiet Gated Community Of Nicholas Point. Kitchen Area w/ Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, Lots of Counter Space and Dark Wood Cabinetry, Which Opens Up To The Large Great Room or Family Room Area. Stainless Steel Appliances! Fridge Not Pictured, But Can Be Provided If You Would Like. Arcadia Sliding Doors to Covered Patio and Nicely Landscaped Back Yard w/ Artificial Grass Area For Easy Maintenance. Ceiling Fans, and North/South Exposure Provide Cool Comfort. Master Features Dual Sinks, Separate Shower & Tub, and Large Walk-In Closet w/ Shelving. Large Upstairs Loft Area. Extended Length & Width Garage has Storage Space, and Water Softening System. Upgraded Flooring Includes Large Tiles, Wood Laminate, and Upgraded Carpeting Throughout. Nestled within Easy Access to Loop 202, 101, and AZ-87, Surrounded by Community Green Belts, and Close to Chandler Fashion Center. 2.5 car garage. Available August 1st!!!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 E Jacob St have any available units?
856 E Jacob St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 E Jacob St have?
Some of 856 E Jacob St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 E Jacob St currently offering any rent specials?
856 E Jacob St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 E Jacob St pet-friendly?
Yes, 856 E Jacob St is pet friendly.
Does 856 E Jacob St offer parking?
Yes, 856 E Jacob St offers parking.
Does 856 E Jacob St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 E Jacob St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 E Jacob St have a pool?
No, 856 E Jacob St does not have a pool.
Does 856 E Jacob St have accessible units?
No, 856 E Jacob St does not have accessible units.
Does 856 E Jacob St have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 E Jacob St does not have units with dishwashers.

