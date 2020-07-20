831 W ZION Place

Amenities

Close to all the major employers in Chandler, this home is perfect for your home away from home! Fully furnished you just bring your luggage . Home features extremely oversized lot with built in BBQ, Basketball Court and Swing Set. Plenty of space to enjoy quiet, private evenings . This is the perfect vacation rental or corporate retreat! Please contact agent for rates as they vary depending on time of year from $3800/ month to $6000 per month and length of stay. Tax is 1.50% and fees apply.