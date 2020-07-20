All apartments in Chandler
831 W ZION Place

831 West Zion Place · No Longer Available
Location

831 West Zion Place, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

dishwasher
basketball court
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Close to all the major employers in Chandler, this home is perfect for your home away from home! Fully furnished you just bring your luggage . Home features extremely oversized lot with built in BBQ, Basketball Court and Swing Set. Plenty of space to enjoy quiet, private evenings . This is the perfect vacation rental or corporate retreat! Please contact agent for rates as they vary depending on time of year from $3800/ month to $6000 per month and length of stay. Tax is 1.50% and fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 W ZION Place have any available units?
831 W ZION Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 W ZION Place have?
Some of 831 W ZION Place's amenities include dishwasher, basketball court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 W ZION Place currently offering any rent specials?
831 W ZION Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 W ZION Place pet-friendly?
No, 831 W ZION Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 831 W ZION Place offer parking?
No, 831 W ZION Place does not offer parking.
Does 831 W ZION Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 W ZION Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 W ZION Place have a pool?
No, 831 W ZION Place does not have a pool.
Does 831 W ZION Place have accessible units?
No, 831 W ZION Place does not have accessible units.
Does 831 W ZION Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 W ZION Place has units with dishwashers.
