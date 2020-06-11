All apartments in Chandler
805 W TOLEDO Street
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

805 W TOLEDO Street

805 West Toledo Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 West Toledo Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Fabulous custom home on a Cul-De-Sac street in one of the most charming and unique neighborhoods in the old Chandler area. Wood beam ceilings - Built in library - Beautiful master suite, with custom bath with jetted tub & large walk-in closet - Plantation shutters - Wet bar - Fireplace - Upgraded Baths - Walk in pantry - Indoor laundry with sink - Breakfast room - bonus entertainment room - Stainless appliances - North/South exposure. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Extra storage area with plenty of shelves/drawers in garage. Yard and landscaping features include shaded greenhouse, sprinkler system and lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 W TOLEDO Street have any available units?
805 W TOLEDO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 W TOLEDO Street have?
Some of 805 W TOLEDO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 W TOLEDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 W TOLEDO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 W TOLEDO Street pet-friendly?
No, 805 W TOLEDO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 805 W TOLEDO Street offer parking?
Yes, 805 W TOLEDO Street offers parking.
Does 805 W TOLEDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 W TOLEDO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 W TOLEDO Street have a pool?
No, 805 W TOLEDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 W TOLEDO Street have accessible units?
No, 805 W TOLEDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 W TOLEDO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 W TOLEDO Street has units with dishwashers.

