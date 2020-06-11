805 W TOLEDO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Fabulous custom home on a Cul-De-Sac street in one of the most charming and unique neighborhoods in the old Chandler area. Wood beam ceilings - Built in library - Beautiful master suite, with custom bath with jetted tub & large walk-in closet - Plantation shutters - Wet bar - Fireplace - Upgraded Baths - Walk in pantry - Indoor laundry with sink - Breakfast room - bonus entertainment room - Stainless appliances - North/South exposure. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Extra storage area with plenty of shelves/drawers in garage. Yard and landscaping features include shaded greenhouse, sprinkler system and lighting.