755 W GOLDFINCH Way

Shea's popular Laguna/Malibu floor plan.. Ready to move-in. New Tile installed in recent years, Neutral paint, 4 bedrooms. Check out the storage in large walk-in Pantry and modified linen closet, Kitchen has abundant cabinets, spacious upgraded coutner tops, additional linen closet in the hallway and many many cabinets in the 3 CAR garage. Grand Spacious Master Bedroom has double door entry and extended Bay area with backyard exit Home has blinds/shutters, ceiling fans and much more. Large grassy backyard has gorgeous view of lush greenbelt. Open the blinds and enjoy the romantic view of starry skies from all living room windows and Master bedroom. No homes on two sides plus very large side yards. Very very private lot. Citrus Trees. You will love the home. Pet per owner agreement only.