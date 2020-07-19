All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
755 W GOLDFINCH Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

755 W GOLDFINCH Way

755 West Goldfinch Way · No Longer Available
Location

755 West Goldfinch Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Shea's popular Laguna/Malibu floor plan.. Ready to move-in. New Tile installed in recent years, Neutral paint, 4 bedrooms. Check out the storage in large walk-in Pantry and modified linen closet, Kitchen has abundant cabinets, spacious upgraded coutner tops, additional linen closet in the hallway and many many cabinets in the 3 CAR garage. Grand Spacious Master Bedroom has double door entry and extended Bay area with backyard exit Home has blinds/shutters, ceiling fans and much more. Large grassy backyard has gorgeous view of lush greenbelt. Open the blinds and enjoy the romantic view of starry skies from all living room windows and Master bedroom. No homes on two sides plus very large side yards. Very very private lot. Citrus Trees. You will love the home. Pet per owner agreement only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 W GOLDFINCH Way have any available units?
755 W GOLDFINCH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 W GOLDFINCH Way have?
Some of 755 W GOLDFINCH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 W GOLDFINCH Way currently offering any rent specials?
755 W GOLDFINCH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 W GOLDFINCH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 W GOLDFINCH Way is pet friendly.
Does 755 W GOLDFINCH Way offer parking?
Yes, 755 W GOLDFINCH Way offers parking.
Does 755 W GOLDFINCH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 W GOLDFINCH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 W GOLDFINCH Way have a pool?
No, 755 W GOLDFINCH Way does not have a pool.
Does 755 W GOLDFINCH Way have accessible units?
No, 755 W GOLDFINCH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 755 W GOLDFINCH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 W GOLDFINCH Way has units with dishwashers.
