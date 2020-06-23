755 E KESLER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

AVAILABLE 3/1//19 : Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath property in Chandler! This gorgeous home features great curb appeal, a cozy kitchen with stainless steel appliances,island, and granite counter tops. washer dryer included. The master bedroom includes a bay window and a walk-in closet, the master bath includes a granite counter top, his and her sinks, and a full bath. The backyard is spacious and low maintenance. NO CATS small DOGS are welcome Rent does not include Chandler city Tax that will be extra.