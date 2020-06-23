All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019

755 E KESLER Lane

755 East Kesler Lane · No Longer Available
Location

755 East Kesler Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 3/1//19 : Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath property in Chandler! This gorgeous home features great curb appeal, a cozy kitchen with stainless steel appliances,island, and granite counter tops. washer dryer included. The master bedroom includes a bay window and a walk-in closet, the master bath includes a granite counter top, his and her sinks, and a full bath. The backyard is spacious and low maintenance. NO CATS small DOGS are welcome Rent does not include Chandler city Tax that will be extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 E KESLER Lane have any available units?
755 E KESLER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 E KESLER Lane have?
Some of 755 E KESLER Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 E KESLER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
755 E KESLER Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 E KESLER Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 E KESLER Lane is pet friendly.
Does 755 E KESLER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 755 E KESLER Lane does offer parking.
Does 755 E KESLER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 E KESLER Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 E KESLER Lane have a pool?
No, 755 E KESLER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 755 E KESLER Lane have accessible units?
No, 755 E KESLER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 755 E KESLER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 E KESLER Lane has units with dishwashers.
