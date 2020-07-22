All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 29 2020 at 4:35 PM

753 S Bedford Drive

753 South Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

753 South Bedford Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Willis Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Located off Mesa and 202, this lovely upgraded home features high ceilings, new kitchen, fireplace in living room, dine-in kitchen, master-suite upstairs, walk-in closet, loft area, 2nd floor laundry next to two bedrooms, ceiling fans, nice low-maintenance backyard and astro turf, community pool and meeting areas, quiet neighborhood, well-maintained. Chandler Unified SD. Make Appointment to show at : https://showmojo.com/rentfeeder/5445571e143e56ff51ea6a10ef614074 Lease Application at: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application 13 month to 36 month term, 620+ credit, verifiable income required, stable credit history, no evictions, 1st months rent and security deposit required plus taxes due, bank set-up, etc. $55 non-refundable application fee for any tenant/occupant over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 S Bedford Drive have any available units?
753 S Bedford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 S Bedford Drive have?
Some of 753 S Bedford Drive's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 S Bedford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
753 S Bedford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 S Bedford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 753 S Bedford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 753 S Bedford Drive offer parking?
No, 753 S Bedford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 753 S Bedford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 S Bedford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 S Bedford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 753 S Bedford Drive has a pool.
Does 753 S Bedford Drive have accessible units?
No, 753 S Bedford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 753 S Bedford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 753 S Bedford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
