753 S Bedford Drive

Amenities
Located off Mesa and 202, this lovely upgraded home features high ceilings, new kitchen, fireplace in living room, dine-in kitchen, master-suite upstairs, walk-in closet, loft area, 2nd floor laundry next to two bedrooms, ceiling fans, nice low-maintenance backyard and astro turf, community pool and meeting areas, quiet neighborhood, well-maintained. Chandler Unified SD. Make Appointment to show at : https://showmojo.com/rentfeeder/5445571e143e56ff51ea6a10ef614074 Lease Application at: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application 13 month to 36 month term, 620+ credit, verifiable income required, stable credit history, no evictions, 1st months rent and security deposit required plus taxes due, bank set-up, etc. $55 non-refundable application fee for any tenant/occupant over 18 years of age.