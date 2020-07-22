753 S Bedford Drive

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

Located off Mesa and 202, this lovely upgraded home features high ceilings, new kitchen, fireplace in living room, dine-in kitchen, master-suite upstairs, walk-in closet, loft area, 2nd floor laundry next to two bedrooms, ceiling fans, nice low-maintenance backyard and astro turf, community pool and meeting areas, quiet neighborhood, well-maintained. Chandler Unified SD. Make Appointment to show at : https://showmojo.com/rentfeeder/5445571e143e56ff51ea6a10ef614074 Lease Application at: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application 13 month to 36 month term, 620+ credit, verifiable income required, stable credit history, no evictions, 1st months rent and security deposit required plus taxes due, bank set-up, etc. $55 non-refundable application fee for any tenant/occupant over 18 years of age.