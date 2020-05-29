All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
734 East Geronimo Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:46 PM

734 East Geronimo Street

734 East Geronimo Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 East Geronimo Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family home! Located in the Monterey Vista Community, near Pecos & McQueen. Living room features a bay window along with ample space for formal dinning and living room. Great room floor plan with an eat-In kitchen with center island with Refrigerator included. Spacious master suite with double sinks, separate shower/tub and private toilet room. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Backyard has a full size covered patio.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 East Geronimo Street have any available units?
734 East Geronimo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 East Geronimo Street have?
Some of 734 East Geronimo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 East Geronimo Street currently offering any rent specials?
734 East Geronimo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 East Geronimo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 East Geronimo Street is pet friendly.
Does 734 East Geronimo Street offer parking?
No, 734 East Geronimo Street does not offer parking.
Does 734 East Geronimo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 East Geronimo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 East Geronimo Street have a pool?
No, 734 East Geronimo Street does not have a pool.
Does 734 East Geronimo Street have accessible units?
No, 734 East Geronimo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 734 East Geronimo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 East Geronimo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
