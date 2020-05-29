734 East Geronimo Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family home! Located in the Monterey Vista Community, near Pecos & McQueen. Living room features a bay window along with ample space for formal dinning and living room. Great room floor plan with an eat-In kitchen with center island with Refrigerator included. Spacious master suite with double sinks, separate shower/tub and private toilet room. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Backyard has a full size covered patio.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



