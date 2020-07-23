All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 73 W CRESCENT Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
73 W CRESCENT Way
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:30 PM

73 W CRESCENT Way

73 West Crescent Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

73 West Crescent Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fulton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a private office in Fulton Ranch boasts of living room/family room floor plan with a formal dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a gas stove! Back yard is easy to maintain and offers a large covered patio. Master bath has dual vanities and a separate garden tub and shower, large walk in closet. Hurry, this one won't last! One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $300/pet (if applicable), Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.5%. Accidental Damage Coverage $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance). Helping Heroes Discount Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 W CRESCENT Way have any available units?
73 W CRESCENT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 W CRESCENT Way have?
Some of 73 W CRESCENT Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 W CRESCENT Way currently offering any rent specials?
73 W CRESCENT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 W CRESCENT Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 W CRESCENT Way is pet friendly.
Does 73 W CRESCENT Way offer parking?
Yes, 73 W CRESCENT Way offers parking.
Does 73 W CRESCENT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 W CRESCENT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 W CRESCENT Way have a pool?
No, 73 W CRESCENT Way does not have a pool.
Does 73 W CRESCENT Way have accessible units?
No, 73 W CRESCENT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 73 W CRESCENT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 W CRESCENT Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College