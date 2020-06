Amenities

Your new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Copperfield Estates in Chandler is ready for your immediate move in. Your home features tile and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is cute and very easy to maintain. Your new home is close to the neighborhood park and it also features a community pool.