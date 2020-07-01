694 N Longmore St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Ray Road & Dobson Road

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 2,383

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis

No Application Fees! This is a very well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Chandler home with private fenced pool. This home features many upgrades including tile floors in all living areas, vaulted ceilings throughout, large formal dining area, living room with fireplace and separate family room. Oversized kitchen includes large island, separate pantry, granite counter tops, ceramic top range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite features large bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Fenced pool in the backyard along with grass area and mature fruit trees. Three car garage offers extra room for storage.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. 12 Month minimum lease.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.