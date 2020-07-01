All apartments in Chandler
694 N Longmore St
694 N Longmore St

694 North Longmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

694 North Longmore Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Andersen Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Ray Road & Dobson Road
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 2,383
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis
------------------------------

No Application Fees! This is a very well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Chandler home with private fenced pool. This home features many upgrades including tile floors in all living areas, vaulted ceilings throughout, large formal dining area, living room with fireplace and separate family room. Oversized kitchen includes large island, separate pantry, granite counter tops, ceramic top range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite features large bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Fenced pool in the backyard along with grass area and mature fruit trees. Three car garage offers extra room for storage.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. 12 Month minimum lease.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 N Longmore St have any available units?
694 N Longmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 694 N Longmore St have?
Some of 694 N Longmore St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 N Longmore St currently offering any rent specials?
694 N Longmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 N Longmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 694 N Longmore St is pet friendly.
Does 694 N Longmore St offer parking?
Yes, 694 N Longmore St offers parking.
Does 694 N Longmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 694 N Longmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 N Longmore St have a pool?
Yes, 694 N Longmore St has a pool.
Does 694 N Longmore St have accessible units?
No, 694 N Longmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 694 N Longmore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 694 N Longmore St has units with dishwashers.

