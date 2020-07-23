All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
6705 W HARRISON Street
6705 W HARRISON Street

6705 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

6705 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
his home meets those MUST HAVES for a home rental. It's a 3 bedroom (plus den), 2 bathrooms. LOCATION! This home is located in Chandler with easy freeway access. Close to established neighborhood restaurants & grocery stores. Close distance from Kyrene de las Manitas elementary school. Located in Highly desirable Kyrene school district. This home features an open floor plan, High ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, paved backyard. Great neighborhood. While touring must wear face mask and sanitizing wipes. Sanitize on the way in and out of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 W HARRISON Street have any available units?
6705 W HARRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 W HARRISON Street have?
Some of 6705 W HARRISON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 W HARRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
6705 W HARRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 W HARRISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 6705 W HARRISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6705 W HARRISON Street offer parking?
No, 6705 W HARRISON Street does not offer parking.
Does 6705 W HARRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 W HARRISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 W HARRISON Street have a pool?
No, 6705 W HARRISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 6705 W HARRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 6705 W HARRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 W HARRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6705 W HARRISON Street has units with dishwashers.
