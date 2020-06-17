All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6590 S WHETSTONE Place

6590 South Whetstone Place · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6590 South Whetstone Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Solera Chandler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
55+ Golf Community. Solera Chandler. Amenities Galore. Golf, Clubhouse, Activities, Bar & Restaurant & New Friends to be made. This spectacular home sits on the golf course. Views and more views. Contemporary style, big eat in kitchen with separate dining room. 2 bedrooms, split floor plan perfect for privacy. Gas Fireplace for winter nights in the great room. Culdesac setting. 2 car garage with large driveway. This is somewhere to call home. Ask about seasonal rates. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6590 S WHETSTONE Place have any available units?
6590 S WHETSTONE Place has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6590 S WHETSTONE Place have?
Some of 6590 S WHETSTONE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6590 S WHETSTONE Place currently offering any rent specials?
6590 S WHETSTONE Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6590 S WHETSTONE Place pet-friendly?
No, 6590 S WHETSTONE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6590 S WHETSTONE Place offer parking?
Yes, 6590 S WHETSTONE Place does offer parking.
Does 6590 S WHETSTONE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6590 S WHETSTONE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6590 S WHETSTONE Place have a pool?
No, 6590 S WHETSTONE Place does not have a pool.
Does 6590 S WHETSTONE Place have accessible units?
No, 6590 S WHETSTONE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6590 S WHETSTONE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6590 S WHETSTONE Place has units with dishwashers.
