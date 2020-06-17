6590 S WHETSTONE Place

Amenities

55+ Golf Community. Solera Chandler. Amenities Galore. Golf, Clubhouse, Activities, Bar & Restaurant & New Friends to be made. This spectacular home sits on the golf course. Views and more views. Contemporary style, big eat in kitchen with separate dining room. 2 bedrooms, split floor plan perfect for privacy. Gas Fireplace for winter nights in the great room. Culdesac setting. 2 car garage with large driveway. This is somewhere to call home. Ask about seasonal rates. No pets. No smoking.