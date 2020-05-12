All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive

6401 South Championship Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6401 South Championship Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sunbird Golf Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fully furnished with fresh paint, includes use of the golf cart! 2 car with golf cart garage. Located in the fabulous adult community of SunBird. Tiled floors in main areas, brand new carpet/pad in bedrooms. Large living area with formal dining. Eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets. Both bedrooms are spacious, master with king bed and second has a queen murphy bed. Master bath has double vanity and step in shower. The guest bath has shower/tub. Backyard has large covered patio with views of the golf course. The community has several amenities including golf, clubhouse, restaurant/bar, tennis courts, bocce ball, pickle ball, workout facilities and heated pool and spa. Long term only, available thru Mar 15, 2020. Rent breakdown: $1650 Aug-Oct, $1700 Nov, $2500 Dec-Feb, $1000 for Mar 1-15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive have any available units?
6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive have?
Some of 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive offers parking.
Does 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive has a pool.
Does 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive have accessible units?
No, 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College