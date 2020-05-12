6401 S CHAMPIONSHIP Drive

Amenities

Fully furnished with fresh paint, includes use of the golf cart! 2 car with golf cart garage. Located in the fabulous adult community of SunBird. Tiled floors in main areas, brand new carpet/pad in bedrooms. Large living area with formal dining. Eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets. Both bedrooms are spacious, master with king bed and second has a queen murphy bed. Master bath has double vanity and step in shower. The guest bath has shower/tub. Backyard has large covered patio with views of the golf course. The community has several amenities including golf, clubhouse, restaurant/bar, tennis courts, bocce ball, pickle ball, workout facilities and heated pool and spa. Long term only, available thru Mar 15, 2020. Rent breakdown: $1650 Aug-Oct, $1700 Nov, $2500 Dec-Feb, $1000 for Mar 1-15.