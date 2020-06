630 N Diane Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REDECORATED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL. BRAND NEW TILE FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND BATHROOMS..NEW CARPET THROUGH OUT.. RECENTLY PAINTED , NEW BLINDS IN MANY ROOMS, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN HAS NEWLY PURCHASED APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED, 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 BATHS. ALSO 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. DESERT LANDSCAPED IN FRONT AND BACKYARDS. ENJOY THE BACKYARD COVERED PATIO & SWIMMING IN THE REFRESHING WATERS OF THE POOL. RENTER AND /OR REALTOR TO VERIFY LISTING INFORMATION IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES. IF PET IS ACCEPTED THERE MAY BE PET RENT OF $25.00 PER PET PER MONTH.