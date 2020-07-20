All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 6240 S NASH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
6240 S NASH Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6240 S NASH Way

6240 South Nash Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6240 South Nash Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Home has an open floor plan to the kitchen. All appliances included and has a walk-in pantry. Washer/dryer conveniently located upstairs and are included. Home was recently painted throughout, new AC, ceiling fans, R/O drinking water and water softener. Private backyard offers covered patio and grass. Community offers walking paths, children's play equipment and community pool. Owner will manage property. *No evictions or collections*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6240 S NASH Way have any available units?
6240 S NASH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6240 S NASH Way have?
Some of 6240 S NASH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6240 S NASH Way currently offering any rent specials?
6240 S NASH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6240 S NASH Way pet-friendly?
No, 6240 S NASH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6240 S NASH Way offer parking?
Yes, 6240 S NASH Way offers parking.
Does 6240 S NASH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6240 S NASH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6240 S NASH Way have a pool?
Yes, 6240 S NASH Way has a pool.
Does 6240 S NASH Way have accessible units?
No, 6240 S NASH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6240 S NASH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6240 S NASH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College