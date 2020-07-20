6240 S NASH Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Home has an open floor plan to the kitchen. All appliances included and has a walk-in pantry. Washer/dryer conveniently located upstairs and are included. Home was recently painted throughout, new AC, ceiling fans, R/O drinking water and water softener. Private backyard offers covered patio and grass. Community offers walking paths, children's play equipment and community pool. Owner will manage property. *No evictions or collections*