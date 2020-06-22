620 West Caroline Lane

Amenities
Don't miss out on this move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home conveniently located on a corner lot in Chandler right off of Alma School & Warner! Very nice corner lot with a grassy backyard in the summer. Great room floor plan, vaulted ceilings, North/South exposure, pot shelves, two car garage. Fridge, Washer & Dryer included! Hurry! This one won't last long at this price!
For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.