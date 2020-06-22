All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 620 West Caroline Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
620 West Caroline Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

620 West Caroline Lane

620 West Caroline Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

620 West Caroline Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home conveniently located on a corner lot in Chandler right off of Alma School & Warner! Very nice corner lot with a grassy backyard in the summer. Great room floor plan, vaulted ceilings, North/South exposure, pot shelves, two car garage. Fridge, Washer & Dryer included! Hurry! This one won't last long at this price!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 West Caroline Lane have any available units?
620 West Caroline Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 West Caroline Lane have?
Some of 620 West Caroline Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 West Caroline Lane currently offering any rent specials?
620 West Caroline Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 West Caroline Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 West Caroline Lane is pet friendly.
Does 620 West Caroline Lane offer parking?
Yes, 620 West Caroline Lane does offer parking.
Does 620 West Caroline Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 West Caroline Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 West Caroline Lane have a pool?
No, 620 West Caroline Lane does not have a pool.
Does 620 West Caroline Lane have accessible units?
No, 620 West Caroline Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 620 West Caroline Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 West Caroline Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College