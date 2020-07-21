All apartments in Chandler
5750 W. Drake Ct

5750 West Drake Court · No Longer Available
Location

5750 West Drake Court, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
racquetball court
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
May's Pond W/Private & Community Pool - WOW!!! Location plus an Architecturally Beautiful Community. This home is a gem in May's Pond w/Private Pool & Gated Front Courtyard. This fully remodeled home offers Tile in high traffic areas and Wood throughout the rest of the house. A spacious upgraded kitchen is opened to the family room which shares a two-way fireplace with the living room. Breakfast Bar in an Open Upgraded Kitchen. Over-sized Laundry-room. May's Pond is nearby with large walking & jogging trails with Play areas along the way. Residence can also enjoy Community Pool, Handball/Racquetball Courts. Make your appointment as soon as possible. Landscape & Pool Services are INCLUDED with Rent.
PLEASE CALL KELLY: 480-392-3036 Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com
APPLICATIONS AT: ArizonaEliteProperties.com

(RLNE4975150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 W. Drake Ct have any available units?
5750 W. Drake Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5750 W. Drake Ct have?
Some of 5750 W. Drake Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 W. Drake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5750 W. Drake Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 W. Drake Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5750 W. Drake Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5750 W. Drake Ct offer parking?
No, 5750 W. Drake Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5750 W. Drake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 W. Drake Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 W. Drake Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5750 W. Drake Ct has a pool.
Does 5750 W. Drake Ct have accessible units?
No, 5750 W. Drake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 W. Drake Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 W. Drake Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
