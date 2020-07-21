5750 W. Drake Ct

Amenities

May's Pond W/Private & Community Pool - WOW!!! Location plus an Architecturally Beautiful Community. This home is a gem in May's Pond w/Private Pool & Gated Front Courtyard. This fully remodeled home offers Tile in high traffic areas and Wood throughout the rest of the house. A spacious upgraded kitchen is opened to the family room which shares a two-way fireplace with the living room. Breakfast Bar in an Open Upgraded Kitchen. Over-sized Laundry-room. May's Pond is nearby with large walking & jogging trails with Play areas along the way. Residence can also enjoy Community Pool, Handball/Racquetball Courts. Make your appointment as soon as possible. Landscape & Pool Services are INCLUDED with Rent.

