Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

553 South Danyell Drive

Location

553 South Danyell Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely updated The Landing at Chandler Ranch home. Enter this adorable subdivision, pass the ponds, waterfalls and community pool to the cute as can be home. Fresh paint inside, neutral carpet in both bedrooms, kitchen cabinets are painted off white making this one a wonderful find. All appliances are included. The small back yard is easy care rock. Two car garage with opener. Perfect home for singles, couples or small family. Plus you can't beat the location!

Vacant on lockbox on front hose caddy. Email paul@rch-az.com for status. $40 credit check for each person living in unit over 18 years old. Pets on approval. Have client go RCH-AZ.com to apply & pay for credit check - see ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''. Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent for security deposit. $250 cleaning fee and $250 pet fee for approved pets.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 South Danyell Drive have any available units?
553 South Danyell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 South Danyell Drive have?
Some of 553 South Danyell Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 South Danyell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
553 South Danyell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 South Danyell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 553 South Danyell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 553 South Danyell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 553 South Danyell Drive offers parking.
Does 553 South Danyell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 South Danyell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 South Danyell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 553 South Danyell Drive has a pool.
Does 553 South Danyell Drive have accessible units?
No, 553 South Danyell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 553 South Danyell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 553 South Danyell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
