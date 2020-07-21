All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

5509 West Ivanhoe Street

5509 West Ivanhoe Street
Location

5509 West Ivanhoe Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible 4 Bedroom + Den, 3 Bath, 3 Car garage home on a North/South Lot! Located Near Kyrene Rd and Ray Rd! REAL hardwood floors, Vaulted ceilings, Flagstone patio, Wood deck, Large laundry room, Bonus/Game room downstairs, Double sinks in master bedroom, and 3 of 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets!

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,493.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 West Ivanhoe Street have any available units?
5509 West Ivanhoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 West Ivanhoe Street have?
Some of 5509 West Ivanhoe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 West Ivanhoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
5509 West Ivanhoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 West Ivanhoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5509 West Ivanhoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 5509 West Ivanhoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 5509 West Ivanhoe Street offers parking.
Does 5509 West Ivanhoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 West Ivanhoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 West Ivanhoe Street have a pool?
No, 5509 West Ivanhoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 5509 West Ivanhoe Street have accessible units?
No, 5509 West Ivanhoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 West Ivanhoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5509 West Ivanhoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
