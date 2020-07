Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Arizona Reflections! Step inside to a spacious living room with new carpet, tile in all the right places and a STUNNING upgraded kitchen! This home has SO much storage and a loft up the stairs which would make a perfect office. Great backyard with covered patio and front yard maintenance is covered by the HOA! Home is located very close to park, freeway and shopping!! Schedule your showing today before it is gone!!