5205 W JUPITER Way S
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM
5205 W JUPITER Way S
5205 W Jupiter Way N
·
No Longer Available
Location
5205 W Jupiter Way N, Chandler, AZ 85226
Twelve Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCTION NEAR INTEL. LOW MAINTENANCE, PRIVATE YARD AND COVERED PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE. VAULTED CEILING AND FIRE PLACE. WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR/MICROWAVE.MATURE TREES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5205 W JUPITER Way S have any available units?
5205 W JUPITER Way S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5205 W JUPITER Way S have?
Some of 5205 W JUPITER Way S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5205 W JUPITER Way S currently offering any rent specials?
5205 W JUPITER Way S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 W JUPITER Way S pet-friendly?
No, 5205 W JUPITER Way S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 5205 W JUPITER Way S offer parking?
Yes, 5205 W JUPITER Way S offers parking.
Does 5205 W JUPITER Way S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5205 W JUPITER Way S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 W JUPITER Way S have a pool?
No, 5205 W JUPITER Way S does not have a pool.
Does 5205 W JUPITER Way S have accessible units?
No, 5205 W JUPITER Way S does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 W JUPITER Way S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5205 W JUPITER Way S has units with dishwashers.
