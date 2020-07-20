All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 515 W. Erie St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
515 W. Erie St.
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:45 AM

515 W. Erie St.

515 West Erie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

515 West Erie Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Feels like new, with almost a complete renovation top to bottom and new permitted 2160 sq. ft. Permitted addition and roof replacement in 2015. Went from 1200 sq ft to 2100 Plus sq ft. New composition roof, new 5 ton Heating and Cooling unit, new 200 Amp service panel, new water heater. 2 car carport, new framed roof construction, new stucco, fresh paint inside and out. New stainless steel Refrig, gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher. Don't miss out!

Cash/Finance purchase $309,900
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,900 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!
Feels like new, with almost a complete renovation top to bottom and new permitted 2160 sq. ft. Permitted addition and roof replacement in 2015. Went from 1200 sq ft to 2100 Plus sq ft. New composition roof, new 5-ton Heating and Cooling unit, new 200 Amp service panel, new water heater. 2 car carport, new framed roof construction, new stucco, fresh paint inside and out. New stainless steel Refrig, gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher. Don't miss out!

Cash/Finance purchase $299,900
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,900 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 W. Erie St. have any available units?
515 W. Erie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 W. Erie St. have?
Some of 515 W. Erie St.'s amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 W. Erie St. currently offering any rent specials?
515 W. Erie St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 W. Erie St. pet-friendly?
No, 515 W. Erie St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 515 W. Erie St. offer parking?
Yes, 515 W. Erie St. offers parking.
Does 515 W. Erie St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 W. Erie St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 W. Erie St. have a pool?
No, 515 W. Erie St. does not have a pool.
Does 515 W. Erie St. have accessible units?
No, 515 W. Erie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 515 W. Erie St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 W. Erie St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College