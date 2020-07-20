515 W. Erie St.

Amenities

Feels like new, with almost a complete renovation top to bottom and new permitted 2160 sq. ft. Permitted addition and roof replacement in 2015. Went from 1200 sq ft to 2100 Plus sq ft. New composition roof, new 5 ton Heating and Cooling unit, new 200 Amp service panel, new water heater. 2 car carport, new framed roof construction, new stucco, fresh paint inside and out. New stainless steel Refrig, gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher. Don't miss out!



Cash/Finance purchase $309,900

OR - Rental Agreement at $1,900 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.



Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.



**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**



Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!

