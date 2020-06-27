4769 W DETROIT Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING & PEST CONTROL. CUL DE SAC''NO CARPET''Home Features-* North-South exposure (North facing)* Formal drawing & dining room; Family room with fireplace;* Vaulted ceilings * Master bedroom : Bay windows, bath with dual sinks & soaking tub; Separate shower, Large master closet with built ins; * Large Kitchen with bay windows, huge island, stainless steel extremely quiet dishwasher, Stainless steel microwave , Stainless steel refrigerator with water and ice dispensing, oven, RO, garbage disposal, pantry ,breakfast area and open to the family room * Linen Closet in the hallway.

* Backyard has a covered patio with sun screens, lawn, citrus tree and also lots of organic gardening beds. Grow your own veggies and fruits.

* Spacious laundry room (includes washer and dryer)

* Ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout.

* Newer Top of the Line Water softener system.

* Lots of windows, blinds throughout, window screens.

* Fireplace in family room.

*No carpet at all. 3 Bedrooms have laminate flooring and tile in all other places.

* Garage has cabinets.

*Only earth friendly and non chemical cleaning products used in the home for the last 6 years.

* Pre-wired for home security system.