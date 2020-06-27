All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4769 W DETROIT Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4769 W DETROIT Court
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:21 PM

4769 W DETROIT Court

4769 West Detroit Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4769 West Detroit Court, Chandler, AZ 85226
Wild Tree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING & PEST CONTROL. CUL DE SAC''NO CARPET''Home Features-* North-South exposure (North facing)* Formal drawing & dining room; Family room with fireplace;* Vaulted ceilings * Master bedroom : Bay windows, bath with dual sinks & soaking tub; Separate shower, Large master closet with built ins; * Large Kitchen with bay windows, huge island, stainless steel extremely quiet dishwasher, Stainless steel microwave , Stainless steel refrigerator with water and ice dispensing, oven, RO, garbage disposal, pantry ,breakfast area and open to the family room * Linen Closet in the hallway.
* Backyard has a covered patio with sun screens, lawn, citrus tree and also lots of organic gardening beds. Grow your own veggies and fruits.
* Spacious laundry room (includes washer and dryer)
* Ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout.
* Newer Top of the Line Water softener system.
* Lots of windows, blinds throughout, window screens.
* Fireplace in family room.
*No carpet at all. 3 Bedrooms have laminate flooring and tile in all other places.
* Garage has cabinets.
*Only earth friendly and non chemical cleaning products used in the home for the last 6 years.
* Pre-wired for home security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4769 W DETROIT Court have any available units?
4769 W DETROIT Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4769 W DETROIT Court have?
Some of 4769 W DETROIT Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4769 W DETROIT Court currently offering any rent specials?
4769 W DETROIT Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4769 W DETROIT Court pet-friendly?
No, 4769 W DETROIT Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4769 W DETROIT Court offer parking?
Yes, 4769 W DETROIT Court offers parking.
Does 4769 W DETROIT Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4769 W DETROIT Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4769 W DETROIT Court have a pool?
No, 4769 W DETROIT Court does not have a pool.
Does 4769 W DETROIT Court have accessible units?
No, 4769 W DETROIT Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4769 W DETROIT Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4769 W DETROIT Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College