Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 3 CG WITH TILE IN ALL MAJOR TRAFFIC AREAS, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY & BATHS IS EQUIPPED WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND FEATURES SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING ROOM, HUGE KITCHEN WITH TON'S OF STORAGE. LARGE MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATH (SEP TUB & SHOWER) AND WALK IN CLOSETS.****PLEASE VERIFY SCHOOLS**** RESIDENTS OF SUN GROVES GET TO ENJOY THE BENEFITS OF LIVING IN A MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY WITH PARKS W/RAMADAS & BBQ GRILLS, BASKET BALL COURTS, TOT LOTS