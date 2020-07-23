4442 S WILDFLOWER Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Great property with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room and 2 bathrooms. Home features tile and laminate throughout. Formal dining room, gourmet kitch with custom cabinets, granite counters, large island and desk/office area. Kitchen overlooks family room w/ a huge built in media niche. Large master is split from the other bedrooms & has a private exit to the backyard. The master bath is huge w/ separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. The backyard has a nice grass area & a fenced private pool. Pool service included.Property Available 7/15/20Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $2095/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin