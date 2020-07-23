All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4442 S WILDFLOWER Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

4442 S WILDFLOWER Place

4442 South Wildflower Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

4442 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Great property with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room and 2 bathrooms. Home features tile and laminate throughout. Formal dining room, gourmet kitch with custom cabinets, granite counters, large island and desk/office area. Kitchen overlooks family room w/ a huge built in media niche. Large master is split from the other bedrooms & has a private exit to the backyard. The master bath is huge w/ separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. The backyard has a nice grass area & a fenced private pool. Pool service included.Property Available 7/15/20Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $2095/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place have any available units?
4442 S WILDFLOWER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place have?
Some of 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place currently offering any rent specials?
4442 S WILDFLOWER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place pet-friendly?
No, 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place offer parking?
No, 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place does not offer parking.
Does 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place have a pool?
Yes, 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place has a pool.
Does 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place have accessible units?
No, 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4442 S WILDFLOWER Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College