4355 S Monte Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Highly upgraded custom home with a movie theater & beautiful backyard! This home has been impeccably maintained & will be ready to move into in May! Open layout with a beautiful gourmet kitchen featuring lots of cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop, Monogram appliances, wall oven, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & nice dining area. The main master suite is privately located and has a custom designed bathroom that has double sinks, walk-in shower, jetted tub & walk-in closet. The backyard features a full-length patio, pool with a waterslide & private grotto, spa, sunken fire pit, custom sport court & a private pool bathroom. Located in the fantastic Ocotillo area, this home is close to shopping, restaurants, golf & easy freeway access. Pool, landscaping & pest service is included.