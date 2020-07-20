All apartments in Chandler
4355 S Monte Vista Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4355 S Monte Vista Street

4355 South Monte Vista Street · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

4355 South Monte Vista Street, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Highly upgraded custom home with a movie theater & beautiful backyard! This home has been impeccably maintained & will be ready to move into in May! Open layout with a beautiful gourmet kitchen featuring lots of cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop, Monogram appliances, wall oven, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & nice dining area. The main master suite is privately located and has a custom designed bathroom that has double sinks, walk-in shower, jetted tub & walk-in closet. The backyard features a full-length patio, pool with a waterslide & private grotto, spa, sunken fire pit, custom sport court & a private pool bathroom. Located in the fantastic Ocotillo area, this home is close to shopping, restaurants, golf & easy freeway access. Pool, landscaping & pest service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 S Monte Vista Street have any available units?
4355 S Monte Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 S Monte Vista Street have?
Some of 4355 S Monte Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 S Monte Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4355 S Monte Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 S Monte Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4355 S Monte Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4355 S Monte Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4355 S Monte Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4355 S Monte Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 S Monte Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 S Monte Vista Street have a pool?
Yes, 4355 S Monte Vista Street has a pool.
Does 4355 S Monte Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4355 S Monte Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 S Monte Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 S Monte Vista Street has units with dishwashers.
