Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4351 S Purple Sage Place
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:55 AM

4351 S Purple Sage Place

4351 S Purple Sage Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4351 S Purple Sage Pl, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Absolutely stunning, waterfront home with negative edge pool, spa & gorgeous yard, all on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac street in gated Laguna Cove @ Ocotillo community! 4bed/2.5bath, sleeps 10 w/ split master, completely upgraded & thoughtfully furnished, this home is perfect for short or long stays & works well for families, friends & entertaining. Gas range, water softener, 50gal hot water heater, natural gas BBQ & a back yard you won't want to leave, complete with paddle boat for enjoying the lake! Playground within the neighborhood & just minutes from golf, shopping, outlet stores, hiking, dining, grocery stores & entertainment. 30 minutes from Sky Harbor or Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airports. Cable & wifi included. Utilities included in high season rate, reimbursed by Tenant in low season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 S Purple Sage Place have any available units?
4351 S Purple Sage Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 S Purple Sage Place have?
Some of 4351 S Purple Sage Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 S Purple Sage Place currently offering any rent specials?
4351 S Purple Sage Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 S Purple Sage Place pet-friendly?
No, 4351 S Purple Sage Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4351 S Purple Sage Place offer parking?
Yes, 4351 S Purple Sage Place offers parking.
Does 4351 S Purple Sage Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4351 S Purple Sage Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 S Purple Sage Place have a pool?
Yes, 4351 S Purple Sage Place has a pool.
Does 4351 S Purple Sage Place have accessible units?
No, 4351 S Purple Sage Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 S Purple Sage Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4351 S Purple Sage Place has units with dishwashers.
