4351 S Purple Sage Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Absolutely stunning, waterfront home with negative edge pool, spa & gorgeous yard, all on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac street in gated Laguna Cove @ Ocotillo community! 4bed/2.5bath, sleeps 10 w/ split master, completely upgraded & thoughtfully furnished, this home is perfect for short or long stays & works well for families, friends & entertaining. Gas range, water softener, 50gal hot water heater, natural gas BBQ & a back yard you won't want to leave, complete with paddle boat for enjoying the lake! Playground within the neighborhood & just minutes from golf, shopping, outlet stores, hiking, dining, grocery stores & entertainment. 30 minutes from Sky Harbor or Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airports. Cable & wifi included. Utilities included in high season rate, reimbursed by Tenant in low season.