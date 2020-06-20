All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:01 AM

3957 West Roundabout Circle

3957 Roundabout Circle · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3957 Roundabout Circle, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Chandler, formal living & dining rooms, 3 bed, 3 bath, and spacious loft. One bedroom downstairs! The beautiful kitchen has breakfast bar, track lighting, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Upstairs master suite includes walk-in closet and a full bath with track lighting in vanity. The peaceful backyard offers extended covered patio and trees planted that will continue to mature to add privacy. Don't let this wonderful opportunity slip by!

Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25 lb, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3957 West Roundabout Circle have any available units?
3957 West Roundabout Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3957 West Roundabout Circle have?
Some of 3957 West Roundabout Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3957 West Roundabout Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3957 West Roundabout Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3957 West Roundabout Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3957 West Roundabout Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3957 West Roundabout Circle offer parking?
No, 3957 West Roundabout Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3957 West Roundabout Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3957 West Roundabout Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3957 West Roundabout Circle have a pool?
No, 3957 West Roundabout Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3957 West Roundabout Circle have accessible units?
No, 3957 West Roundabout Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3957 West Roundabout Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3957 West Roundabout Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
