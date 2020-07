Amenities

3851 E Tonto Pl. Available 08/05/19 3073 sq ft, 4 bed 3.5 bath SFT Single Level house in South Chandler - This LUXURIOUS model-like home is situated in a desirable Old Stone Ranch Subdivision. PREMIUM 8,000+ Sq Ft Lot. GOURMET kitchen with rich Mapple cabinetry, GE Profile & Monogram appliance package and Venetian Gold granite countertops. Huge kitchen Island overlooks the great room for PERFECT ENTERTAINING. Split Floorplan master suite with a POSH bathroom with dual vanities, soaking Tub & His/Her walk-in closets. UPGRADES like Central Vac, Surround Sound, Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixtures & Water Softener. Huge Guest/In-law Suite. TRAVERTINE STONE paver patio. Amazing LAKE community. 3 Car Tandem Garage . This is an UNIQUE opportunity with upscale fixtures & finishings. MUST SEE. Newly painted and professionally managed property.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL JENNIFER WITH LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213.7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



(RLNE2386102)