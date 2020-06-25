3641 S HAWTHORN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Fully furnished Vacation Rental in the Golf Resort community of Ocotillo. Golf course, tennis, etc. Relaxing private pool with waterfall. Golf discount is available for tenants. THERE IS ONLY ONE CAR GARAGE SPACE AVAILABLE TO THE TENANT. OWNER PAYS ELECTRICITY BILL UP TO $200 PER MONTH- ANYTHING ABOVE THAT IS TENANTS EXPENSE. Basic cable is provided but tenant will need to pay for any expanded cable TV service over and above basic cable that they want. small pets are okay with approval from the owner. Pool is not heated. Regular pool service, garden service and pest control provided by owner.