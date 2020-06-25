All apartments in Chandler
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

3641 S HAWTHORN Drive

3641 South Hawthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3641 South Hawthorn Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Fully furnished Vacation Rental in the Golf Resort community of Ocotillo. Golf course, tennis, etc. Relaxing private pool with waterfall. Golf discount is available for tenants. THERE IS ONLY ONE CAR GARAGE SPACE AVAILABLE TO THE TENANT. OWNER PAYS ELECTRICITY BILL UP TO $200 PER MONTH- ANYTHING ABOVE THAT IS TENANTS EXPENSE. Basic cable is provided but tenant will need to pay for any expanded cable TV service over and above basic cable that they want. small pets are okay with approval from the owner. Pool is not heated. Regular pool service, garden service and pest control provided by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive have any available units?
3641 S HAWTHORN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive have?
Some of 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3641 S HAWTHORN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive offers parking.
Does 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive has a pool.
Does 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 S HAWTHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.
