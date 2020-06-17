Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

358 West Balsam Drive Available 04/01/19 3 Bed + 2 Bath + 3 Car Garage + RV Gate in Avalon Crossing (Alma School and Queen Creek Roads) - Wow! 3 Bed + 2 Bath + 3 Car Garage + RV Gate in Avalon Crossing! This spacious, single level home features formal living and dining rooms and a chefs dream of a kitchen (granite countertops, raised panel cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances w/ gas range, large pantry plus breakfast bar) that opens up to the great room which flows naturally outside to the relaxing covered patio. Backyard has tons of grass and an RV gate for the toys. Neutral paint/flooring and tons of space. Master bedroom suite offers 10 foot ceilings, private bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub/tiled shower, private water closet & huge walk in closet. Very popular location and neighborhood with top ranked Chandler schools and close to shopping, dining, and freeway access! This one is GORGEOUS!!!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Chandler Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE3242804)