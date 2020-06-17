All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 358 West Balsam Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
358 West Balsam Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

358 West Balsam Drive

358 W Balsam Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

358 W Balsam Dr, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
358 West Balsam Drive Available 04/01/19 3 Bed + 2 Bath + 3 Car Garage + RV Gate in Avalon Crossing (Alma School and Queen Creek Roads) - Wow! 3 Bed + 2 Bath + 3 Car Garage + RV Gate in Avalon Crossing! This spacious, single level home features formal living and dining rooms and a chefs dream of a kitchen (granite countertops, raised panel cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances w/ gas range, large pantry plus breakfast bar) that opens up to the great room which flows naturally outside to the relaxing covered patio. Backyard has tons of grass and an RV gate for the toys. Neutral paint/flooring and tons of space. Master bedroom suite offers 10 foot ceilings, private bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub/tiled shower, private water closet & huge walk in closet. Very popular location and neighborhood with top ranked Chandler schools and close to shopping, dining, and freeway access! This one is GORGEOUS!!!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Chandler Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE3242804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 West Balsam Drive have any available units?
358 West Balsam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 358 West Balsam Drive have?
Some of 358 West Balsam Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 West Balsam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
358 West Balsam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 West Balsam Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 358 West Balsam Drive is pet friendly.
Does 358 West Balsam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 358 West Balsam Drive offers parking.
Does 358 West Balsam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 West Balsam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 West Balsam Drive have a pool?
No, 358 West Balsam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 358 West Balsam Drive have accessible units?
No, 358 West Balsam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 358 West Balsam Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 West Balsam Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College