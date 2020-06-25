3330 S BUCKSKIN Way

Amenities
Stunning Highly Upgraded Home backing to Greenbelt with Water views. Travertine stone floors throughout Great room and Open Kitchen with high end cabinetry, granite kitchen island with stainless appliances. Attached Casita with living room, kitchen and separate bedroom with full bath and walk in closet, private laundry. Hickory Sculpted Wood Flooring in dining room. Travertine Electric Fireplace in Great room. Front of home features custom pavers, gated courtyard and custom front door, backyard features custom gazebo for built in TV, artificial grass , and fire pit Enjoy the views of the water from your home.