3330 S BUCKSKIN Way
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:12 AM

3330 S BUCKSKIN Way

3330 South Buckskin Way · No Longer Available
Location

3330 South Buckskin Way, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
Stunning Highly Upgraded Home backing to Greenbelt with Water views. Travertine stone floors throughout Great room and Open Kitchen with high end cabinetry, granite kitchen island with stainless appliances. Attached Casita with living room, kitchen and separate bedroom with full bath and walk in closet, private laundry. Hickory Sculpted Wood Flooring in dining room. Travertine Electric Fireplace in Great room. Front of home features custom pavers, gated courtyard and custom front door, backyard features custom gazebo for built in TV, artificial grass , and fire pit Enjoy the views of the water from your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way have any available units?
3330 S BUCKSKIN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way have?
Some of 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way currently offering any rent specials?
3330 S BUCKSKIN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way pet-friendly?
No, 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way offer parking?
Yes, 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way offers parking.
Does 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way have a pool?
No, 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way does not have a pool.
Does 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way have accessible units?
No, 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 S BUCKSKIN Way does not have units with dishwashers.
