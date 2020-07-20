3241 S SANTA RITA Way

Amenities

GORGEOUS great room floorplan in Chandler! FULLY FURNISHED w/ Energy Efficient stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, 42'' cabinets, granite countertops, luxury upgraded bathrooms, upgraded tile & carpet, plus so much more! All new high end furnishings, fully equipped Chef's kitchen, all new bedding & linens in this barely lived in home. Perfect for corporate relocation, Snowbirds, OR waiting for your house to be built! Extra large King bedroom #2 w/ sitting area for your winter guests! 3 FULL Baths! Flat screen TVs (5) in all rooms! 6 Month Minimum, firm. Certified Assistive pets only. Landscaping, HOA & tax included in rent! This home is a super clean must see! Only need your toothbrush/clothes :-) Located in highly desirable Layton Lakes! You show, We write. Available May 1, 2019