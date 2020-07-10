All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3241 S SANTA RITA Way
Last updated March 24 2019 at 12:40 AM

3241 S SANTA RITA Way

3241 S Santa Rita Wy · No Longer Available
Location

3241 S Santa Rita Wy, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS great room floorplan in Chandler! FULLY FURNISHED w/ Energy Efficient stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, 42'' cabinets, granite countertops, luxury upgraded bathrooms, upgraded tile & carpet, plus so much more! All new high end furnishings, fully equipped Chef's kitchen, all new bedding & linens in this barely lived in home. Perfect for corporate relocation, Snowbirds, OR waiting for your house to be built! Extra large King bedroom #2 w/ sitting area for your winter guests! 3 FULL Baths! Flat screen TVs (5) in all rooms! 6 Month Minimum, firm. Certified Assistive pets only. Landscaping, HOA & tax included in rent! This home is a super clean must see! Only need your toothbrush/clothes :-) Located in highly desirable Layton Lakes! You show, We write. Available May 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 S SANTA RITA Way have any available units?
3241 S SANTA RITA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 S SANTA RITA Way have?
Some of 3241 S SANTA RITA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 S SANTA RITA Way currently offering any rent specials?
3241 S SANTA RITA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 S SANTA RITA Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 S SANTA RITA Way is pet friendly.
Does 3241 S SANTA RITA Way offer parking?
Yes, 3241 S SANTA RITA Way offers parking.
Does 3241 S SANTA RITA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 S SANTA RITA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 S SANTA RITA Way have a pool?
No, 3241 S SANTA RITA Way does not have a pool.
Does 3241 S SANTA RITA Way have accessible units?
No, 3241 S SANTA RITA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 S SANTA RITA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3241 S SANTA RITA Way has units with dishwashers.

