3240 South Ambrosia Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:45 PM

3240 South Ambrosia Drive

3240 South Ambrosia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3240 South Ambrosia Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous home that backs up to the Ocotillo Golf Club. Wonderful view of hole #2! Beautiful double doors invite you into the spacious floor plan with a sunken living room, wet bar, den, and family room with fireplace. New flooring, paint, and light fixtures! Amazing kitchen with plenty of counter space with new countertops for the chef in the family, upgraded fixtures, and breakfast bar! New high-end appliances! 8-foot doors! The master bedroom opens into the master bath with two sinks, walk-in closet, full tub, and separate shower. Master Bedroom also views the Ocotillo Golf Club course! 3-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment and located near the Price Corridor with High Tech firms such as Intel, Wells Fargo, and PayPal. In addition, Chandler boasts one of the best school districts in the State. Located minutes from Jacobson Elementary, and Bogle Junior High!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 South Ambrosia Drive have any available units?
3240 South Ambrosia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 South Ambrosia Drive have?
Some of 3240 South Ambrosia Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 South Ambrosia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3240 South Ambrosia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 South Ambrosia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 South Ambrosia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3240 South Ambrosia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3240 South Ambrosia Drive offers parking.
Does 3240 South Ambrosia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 South Ambrosia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 South Ambrosia Drive have a pool?
No, 3240 South Ambrosia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3240 South Ambrosia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3240 South Ambrosia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 South Ambrosia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 South Ambrosia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
