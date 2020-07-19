3221 S Horizon Pl

Amenities
Fantastic water front home in Ocotillo golf community. It has an absolutely gorgeous edge pebble tech pool w/ lake views!Beautifully landscaped yard features spa w/gazebo in the large tiled courtyard however the maintenance on spa is not included as is. Home also includes fireplace, 3 car garage, you`ll love this wonderful split bedroom floor plan in the popular Ocotillo Community. Landscaping & Pool Maintenance included in rental payment. Paddle boat also included for your enjoyment! This home wont last long.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.propertyplususa.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com