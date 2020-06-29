2730 W Shannon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Waterfront sweet home! Enjoy life with a unique lakefront home near shopping and right the 101 freeway. Highly upgraded home with tile in all the right places. New carpet! Custom made drapes. Surround sounds. Gorgeous lake views from kitchen, bedroom, family room. Kitchen has new appliances, sink & faucet with Granite counter top. Reverse osmosis. Vaulted family room with gas fireplace and built-ins. Formal living & dining room. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout home. Vaulted master bedroom has large walk-in closet, tile shower. Large covered patio, slider to deck, easy maintain turf lawn back yard. Sit on your patio and enjoy the waterfront.