Chandler, AZ
2730 W Shannon Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:54 PM

2730 W Shannon Court

2730 West Shannon Court · No Longer Available
Location

2730 West Shannon Court, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Waterfront sweet home! Enjoy life with a unique lakefront home near shopping and right the 101 freeway. Highly upgraded home with tile in all the right places. New carpet! Custom made drapes. Surround sounds. Gorgeous lake views from kitchen, bedroom, family room. Kitchen has new appliances, sink & faucet with Granite counter top. Reverse osmosis. Vaulted family room with gas fireplace and built-ins. Formal living & dining room. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout home. Vaulted master bedroom has large walk-in closet, tile shower. Large covered patio, slider to deck, easy maintain turf lawn back yard. Sit on your patio and enjoy the waterfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 W Shannon Court have any available units?
2730 W Shannon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 W Shannon Court have?
Some of 2730 W Shannon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 W Shannon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2730 W Shannon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 W Shannon Court pet-friendly?
No, 2730 W Shannon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2730 W Shannon Court offer parking?
No, 2730 W Shannon Court does not offer parking.
Does 2730 W Shannon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 W Shannon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 W Shannon Court have a pool?
No, 2730 W Shannon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2730 W Shannon Court have accessible units?
No, 2730 W Shannon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 W Shannon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 W Shannon Court has units with dishwashers.
