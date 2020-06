Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Tons of room to entertain and then some. This is a 4 bed 2 bath house with a pool and a three car garage. Not much more to want here. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances complement the open layout. Master has upgraded vanity tops as well as a large walk-in closet with a patio door that leads right to the private pool. There are too many upgrades to mention. Come see it before it's gone. Pictures are worth a thousand words. HURRY.***Tenants to verify all listing information including schools. Tenant to pay one time admin fee of $199 upon move-in. One pet only***