All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2608 E WATERVIEW Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2608 E WATERVIEW Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

2608 E WATERVIEW Court

2608 East Waterview Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2608 East Waterview Court, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level home offers a spacious/open Great Room concept with a split Master * Third bedroom can also be used as a den/office * New Paint March 2020* Kitchen features a huge breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave and side-by-side fridge * Large Master suite has walk-in closet with mirrored doors * Other upgrades include tiles in heavy traffic areas, ceiling fan in every room, extended patio with pavers in backyard, insulated garage with shelves, inside laundry room with washer and dryer * Near Paloma Park, Lone Tree Golf Club, Albertsons and Springfield Marketplace * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFOASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 E WATERVIEW Court have any available units?
2608 E WATERVIEW Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 E WATERVIEW Court have?
Some of 2608 E WATERVIEW Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 E WATERVIEW Court currently offering any rent specials?
2608 E WATERVIEW Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 E WATERVIEW Court pet-friendly?
No, 2608 E WATERVIEW Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2608 E WATERVIEW Court offer parking?
Yes, 2608 E WATERVIEW Court offers parking.
Does 2608 E WATERVIEW Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 E WATERVIEW Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 E WATERVIEW Court have a pool?
No, 2608 E WATERVIEW Court does not have a pool.
Does 2608 E WATERVIEW Court have accessible units?
No, 2608 E WATERVIEW Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 E WATERVIEW Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 E WATERVIEW Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College