2608 E WATERVIEW Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level home offers a spacious/open Great Room concept with a split Master * Third bedroom can also be used as a den/office * New Paint March 2020* Kitchen features a huge breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave and side-by-side fridge * Large Master suite has walk-in closet with mirrored doors * Other upgrades include tiles in heavy traffic areas, ceiling fan in every room, extended patio with pavers in backyard, insulated garage with shelves, inside laundry room with washer and dryer * Near Paloma Park, Lone Tree Golf Club, Albertsons and Springfield Marketplace * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFOASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY